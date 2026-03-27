  1. Politics
Mar 27, 2026, 9:13 PM

American taxes, lives spent on Netanyahu’s gamble: Araghchi

American taxes, lives spent on Netanyahu’s gamble: Araghchi

TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – The Israeli prime minister has gambled with Americans’ money and lives, says Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

“ [Benjamin] Netanyahu gambled with American taxpayer dollars and American lives,” wrote Araghchi on his X account on Friday evening.
Araghchi added, “Having badly lost that gamble, he is now singlehandedly making sure that ordinary Americans, particularly retirees and those retiring in the next few years, will pick up the tab.”
MNA

News ID 242972

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