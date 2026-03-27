American taxes, lives spent on Netanyahu’s gamble: Araghchi

“ [Benjamin] Netanyahu gambled with American taxpayer dollars and American lives,” wrote Araghchi on his X account on Friday evening.
Araghchi added, “Having badly lost that gamble, he is now singlehandedly making sure that ordinary Americans, particularly retirees and those retiring in the next few years, will pick up the tab.”
MNA
TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – The Israeli prime minister has gambled with Americans’ money and lives, says Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.
“ [Benjamin] Netanyahu gambled with American taxpayer dollars and American lives,” wrote Araghchi on his X account on Friday evening.
News ID 242972
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