UNHRC unanimously slam US-Israeli attack on Iran school

In an emergency session which was held in Geneva on Friday at the request of Iran, China, and Cuba, the international body called for an immediate investigation and accountability for the perpetrators of the incident.

In the meeting senior Iranian and international officials, including Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, UN Special Rapporteur on Education Farida Shahid, and one of the victims’ mothers, delivered speeches.

In his speech, Türk condemned the attack, describing it as a shocking example of the effects of war on civilians, especially children.

Expressing condolences to the families of the victims, he stressed that the killing of students cannot be justified under any circumstances and called for a prompt, independent and transparent investigation to clarify the dimensions of the incident and ensure accountability.

For her part, Shahid referred to the use of Tomahawk missiles to attack the school, stating that the assault is a potential example of a “war crime” and a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

She emphasized that schools are under special protection as civilian sites and any attack on them is prohibited, calling for clarification of the decision-making chain, independent investigations, and determination of responsibilities. She also referred to the initial reports about the role of American forces and the possibility of using false information, and emphasized the need for compensation, support for victims, and reconstruction of the education center.

Also speaking at the meeting was Mohaddeseh Falahat, the mother of two martyred students, Mahdieh and Amin Ahmadzadeh, who represented the victims and survivors.

She spoke about the loss of her children and considered this tragedy a symbol of the suffering of all families who had confidently sent their children to school. Referring to the children’s unfulfilled dreams and the deep void left behind by them, she called for the truth to be revealed, the perpetrators to be held accountable, and justice to be achieved, emphasizing that this demand is not for revenge but to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies in the future.

During the meeting, nearly 60 countries and 19 civil society representatives also spoke, condemning the US attacks on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school. They called for respect for humanitarian rights during hostilities and a rapid de-escalation, while emphasizing the need for a swift, transparent, and independent investigation into the attack.

MNA