Tehran warns against attacks on vital infrastructure

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal affairs, said any attack on the country’s vital infrastructure would be met with a proportionate reciprocal response.

He said public threats to target power plants and vital infrastructure go beyond political statements and, under international law, concern civilian objects.

Gharibabadi added that established rules of international humanitarian law clearly prohibit attacks on civilian objects and said international judicial practice leaves no ambiguity on the issue.

Referring to the attack on a girls’ elementary school in Minab and threats against power facilities, he said those ordering or carrying out such actions could be regarded as perpetrators of war crimes.

He further stated that given the failure of the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its obligations in addressing aggression and ending hostilities, and considering Iran’s inherent right to self-defense, any attack on vital infrastructure would be answered proportionately.

According to Gharibabadi, full legal responsibility and all consequences of further escalation would rest with those initiating such actions.

MNA