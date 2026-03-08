‘You initiated war and Iran will end it’

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Ghalibaf wrote, “Trump had said that the oil price will not rise high but as it [oil price] has increased, he [Trump] says that the oil price hike will soon be amended.

“If war is continued with the same pace, neither oil will be sold, nor it will be produced.

“Not only the US interests, but also he [Trump] destroys interests of regional and world countries for the sake of illusions of Israeli PM Netanyahu.”

You [US and Israeli] have started the war but the Islamic Republic of Iran will end it, he stated, adding, “You [Trump] ask how? I do not have any information in this regard. The next question please.”

MNA/6768445