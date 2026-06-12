Threats on Iran's energy facilities could endanger oil export

Major General Ali Abdollahi denounced contradictory US behavior, saying Washington speaks of agreements and negotiations while simultaneously engaging in hostile actions.

The commander argued that this contradiction has become a main source of insecurity in the region and has endangered international trade and economic security, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz.

He said that US leaders continue to miscalculate due to a failure to properly understand the Iranian nation and the capabilities of Iran’s Armed Forces, adding that repeated falsehoods by Washington reflected that approach.

The top commander further argued that media campaigns and propaganda would not enable the United States to conceal repeated defeats in confrontation with the Islamic Republic or obscure its role in escalating tensions.

He also warned that if the US launches further attacks against Iran, it would face a stronger response than before and that any renewed conflict could expand beyond current levels of regional insecurity.

Referring to recent US threats against Iran’s oil infrastructure, the commander declared that oil and gas exports would either continue for everyone or become impossible for all.

MNA