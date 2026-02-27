Iran, Egypt FMs discuss ties, regional developments by phone

The two foreign ministers exchanged their views on bilateral ties, and latest developments in the region.

During the phone call, Iran’s top diplomat briefed the Egyptian foreign minister about the latest trend of indirect talks between Iran and the United States held in the Swiss city of Geneva on Thursday.

Recalling Iran's commitment to using diplomacy to resolve issues, Araghchi stated that success on this diplomatic path requires seriousness and realism on the part of the other side as well as avoidance of any miscalculation or exaggeration.

The third round of indirect Iran-US talks was terminated in the Swiss city of Geneva with Omani foreign minister as mediator latest on Thursday.

MNA