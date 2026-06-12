Bulgaria defeated Iran in 2026 VNL

Team Melli will meet Argentina, and Belgium in their following matches in Pool 2.

The opening round of the new national team season in international volleyball gets underway across the world from 10 June in the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2026, according to Tehran Times.

It marks the first of three competition weeks, in which each team will play a total of 12 games during a league phase, culminating in the top seven teams – plus knockout round hosts People's Republic of China – progressing to the knockout stages in Ningbo.

MNA