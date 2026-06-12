No vessel able to enter Hormuz Strait without Iran’s permit

Speaking on a television program on Friday, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari referred to the servicemen of Dena destroyer, who were martyred during an American attack near the coasts of Sri Lanka.

He said the vessel had been participating in a peace and friendship exercise and an educational mission and was not carrying combat weapons.

The commander stated that the Iranian naval forces had been martyred unjustly, adding that Iran would avenge their blood. He also questioned the silence of international and human rights organizations, noting that Iran had suffered 104 martyrs in the incident, while the bodies of 20 of them remain in the sea.

The Dena destroyer of Iran was cruelly attacked by a torpedo from the US Navy off the coast of Sri Lanka on March 4.

In another part of his remarks, Rear Admiral Sayyari highlighted the extensive deployment of drones by the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, noting that unmanned systems can be prepared in a very short time under difficult conditions.

The commander added that Iran has also suffered martyrs in operations involving drones against the enemy, describing Iran’s drone capabilities as highly advanced and rapidly expanding in production.

The senior commander further stated that the western side of the Strait of Hormuz, the strait itself, and the Persian Gulf are under the firm control of the IRGC Navy, while the eastern side of the Strait of Hormuz and the northern Indian Ocean are under the firm control of the Iranian Navy.

He finally stressed that no vessel is able to enter the area without Iran’s permission.

MNA