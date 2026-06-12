Iran prevents vessel violating rules of passing Hormuz Strait

According to reports, the Iranian Armed Forces stopped the vessel in the wee hours of Friday, June 12, after it attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz in violation of announced regulations.

Despite previous statements by Iranian military authorities that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to vessels lacking authorization to transit, an oil tanker attempted to bypass the restrictions by turning off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) tracking equipment.

Iranian Armed Forces intercepted and halted the vessel before it could proceed through the strait.

MNA/TSN