Major parts of agreement finalized despite US contradiction

Speaking in an interview late on Thursday, Esmaeil Baghaei rejected media speculations regarding an agreement and reaffirmed Iran’s resolute and principled stance.

“Textually, the text has almost been finalized in its major parts. The problem is that the contradictory positions of the United States have always caused turbulence and disruption in this process,” Baghaei stated.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic entered the diplomatic process with goodwill and full responsibility, while American officials have repeatedly shifted positions, raised unrealistic new demands, and even carried out military attacks during the negotiations.

Baghaei noted that since the declared ceasefire in April, both the US and the Israeli regime have repeatedly violated the truce.

In the latest attacks, American forces targeted Iran’s southern infrastructure and struck two water reservoirs in Sirik.

“While they speak of diplomacy and negotiations, they simultaneously resort to force, illegal actions, and criminal behavior,” he said.

The official made it clear that Iran has shown, both in diplomacy and on the battlefield, that it will never submit to the conditions and demands of the other side.

“Iran has proven in practice that its red lines are the interests and welfare of the Iranian nation, and there will be absolutely no compromise in this regard,” Baghaei stressed.

“Had the Islamic Republic intended to retreat from its principled positions under pressure and threats, it would have done so one and a half years ago. We have proven that we stand firm,” he added.

Turning to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei said that despite Iran’s responsible actions to ensure safe maritime passage, the United States has made the strategic waterway unsafe through its aggressive attacks.

Following US strikes on Iranian facilities in the south and deadly assaults on commercial vessels, including three Indian ships that resulted in the deaths of Indian sailors, Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces announced the closure of the Strait to all ships, according to Press TV.

“The sole reason for this situation is America’s illegal and aggressive actions,” Baghaei stated, confirming that necessary warnings have been issued to all vessels.

Regarding media speculation about the timing and location of a possible signing ceremony, Baghaei dismissed them as mere guesswork.

“The decision-making process in our country is completely clear. The relevant authorities must review every detail of the text. As soon as we reach a final conclusion that serves the interests of the Iranian nation, it will be officially announced,” he said.

MNA