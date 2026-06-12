Handala hacks California water systems after US attacks

The group, known as Handala, said on Thursday that it targeted California water infrastructure after US forces struck two reservoirs in Sirik, a town in Hormozgan province, cutting off access to drinking water for more than 20,000 residents.

"Only two days ago, [Trump] destroyed the water sources of the oppressed people of Sirik with multi-million-dollar rockets, inflicting forced thirst and suffering in 50-degree heat," Handala said in its statement. "Today, retribution has reached the heart of America."

The group said it stopped short of actually cutting off water to American cities — a capability it said to possess — citing a different ethical code than its adversaries.

"We could have easily cut off the water to American cities just as your foolish president did, but our path and our school are different," it added.

The group said the breach was a warning to the White House, according to Press TV.

"This is not 2010, when you could attack with Stuxnet and suffer no consequences. Today, every assault will be met within hours by a far more devastating blow to your own infrastructure."

The group added that 5 GB of data on the latest breach is available on its website as a sign of proof.

MNA