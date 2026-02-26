Quick agreement within reach if nuclear doctrine respected

The secretary of Iran's Defense Council, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, said that an immediate agreement would be achievable if negotiations are centered on Iran’s stated commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons.

Ali Shamkhani emphasized that such a condition aligns with Iran’s declared doctrine and leadership guidance.

Shamkhani stated that if the core issue in the talks is ensuring that Iran does not seek to build nuclear weapons, then this position is already consistent with the religious decree and defense doctrine of the country.

He added that under these circumstances, a swift agreement would be within reach.

He also said that Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has sufficient authority and backing to reach such an agreement, indicating institutional support for diplomatic progress.

