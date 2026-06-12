US attacks on Indian ships ‘state piracy’: Iran FM spox

In a post on his X account late on Thursday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “The brutal US attacks on Indian commercial vessels which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America’s ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy.”

“We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government,” he added.

The international community must hold the United States accountable for its lawless conduct, which continues to threaten global peace and security while endangering the freedom of navigation, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman underlined.

The remarks came as tensions continued to rise following a series of US attacks on Indian-crewed commercial vessels in waters off Oman. On Thursday, US Central Command said an American aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles at the engine room of the tanker Jalveer, alleging the vessel was transporting Iranian oil. Indian authorities said all 20 crew members were safe and were being evacuated with Omani assistance.

MNA