Iran-US nuclear talks to go on at technical level: Omani FM

Technical-level talks between the United States and Iran will be held next week in Vienna after what Oman’s foreign minister described as significant progress in the latest round of negotiations.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who mediated third round of Tehran-Washington nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday wrote in a post on X on Thursday night that "We have finished the day after significant progress in the negotiation between the United States and Iran. We will resume soon after consultation in the respective capitals. Discussions on a technical level will take place next week in Vienna. I am grateful to all concerned for their efforts: the negotiators, the IAEA, and our hosts the Swiss government."

MNA