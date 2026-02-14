  1. Politics
Feb 14, 2026, 3:02 PM

Putin says Russia supports Iran in defense of its sovereignty

Putin says Russia supports Iran in defense of its sovereignty

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message to Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's president, to congratulate the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, stressing Moscow's support for Tehran.

In the message to his Iranian counterpart, President Putin of Russia extended his sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

"The relations between our countries are friendly and good-neighborly in nature. Russia supports Iran's efforts to protect its sovereignty and legitimate interests, as well as to ensure the country's security in the current critical international situation," the message read, according to the Iranian Embassy in Moscow's Telegram channel. 

"I am confident that we will consistently strengthen the comprehensive strategic cooperation between Moscow and Tehran," the Russian president's message further read.

"I wish His Excellency good health and success, and all your compatriots happiness and prosperity," the message concluded.

MNA

News ID 241783

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News