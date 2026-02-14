Putin says Russia supports Iran in defense of its sovereignty

In the message to his Iranian counterpart, President Putin of Russia extended his sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

"The relations between our countries are friendly and good-neighborly in nature. Russia supports Iran's efforts to protect its sovereignty and legitimate interests, as well as to ensure the country's security in the current critical international situation," the message read, according to the Iranian Embassy in Moscow's Telegram channel.

"I am confident that we will consistently strengthen the comprehensive strategic cooperation between Moscow and Tehran," the Russian president's message further read.

"I wish His Excellency good health and success, and all your compatriots happiness and prosperity," the message concluded.

MNA