  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Feb 23, 2026, 1:44 PM

Developing nuclear triad remains absolute priority for Russia

Developing nuclear triad remains absolute priority for Russia

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – The development of the nuclear triad "remains an absolute priority" for Russia, President Vladimir Putin said Monday in a video speech on the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

The nuclear triad serves as a guarantee of Russia's security and allows the effective maintenance of strategic deterrence and the balance of power in the world, said Putin, Xinhua news agency reported.

Putin emphasized that Russia will enhance the potential of its armed forces and improve their combat readiness, mobility and ability to operate under the most complex conditions.

He also vowed to accelerate the pace of research and development of advanced weapons and equipment for the armed forces to ensure that they are in reliable hands, the report added.

MNA

News ID 242075

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News