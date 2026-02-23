Developing nuclear triad remains absolute priority for Russia

The nuclear triad serves as a guarantee of Russia's security and allows the effective maintenance of strategic deterrence and the balance of power in the world, said Putin, Xinhua news agency reported.

Putin emphasized that Russia will enhance the potential of its armed forces and improve their combat readiness, mobility and ability to operate under the most complex conditions.

He also vowed to accelerate the pace of research and development of advanced weapons and equipment for the armed forces to ensure that they are in reliable hands, the report added.

MNA