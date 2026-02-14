Algeria, Tunisia felicitate Iran on Islamic Revolution anniv.

In separate messages to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Ahmed Attaf , the foreign ministers Algeria, Mohamed Ali Nafti, the foreign minister of Tunisia, extended congratulations on the 47th anniversary of the victory of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and the national day of Iran.

In his message, the Algerian Foreign Minister wished the Iranian government and people continued progress and prosperity, emphasizing Algeria’s resolve to continue and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The Tunisian Foreign Minister, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the good level of Tunisia’s relations with Iran and emphasized the country’s resolve to strengthen brotherly ties and cooperation between the two countries in line with the interests of the two nations of Iran and Tunisia.

