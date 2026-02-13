Russian FM congratulates Iran revolution victory anniversary

In a congratulatory message to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Russian top diplomat offered his country's congratulations to the people and government of Iran on the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The growing development of the strategic partnership between Iran and Russia, which is based on mutual respect, trust, and consideration of each other's interests, is a source of satisfaction, Lavrov emphasized.

Russia believes that close diplomatic interaction and coordination between the two countries is an important factor which can help regional stability and security and will significantly contribute to advancing the multifaceted relations between Iran and Russia, he added.

