Iran's Army Air Defense Force to receive new equipment: Cmdr.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Brigadier General Elhami stressed that the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is focusing on upgrading its equipment in different areas.

The production of ground-based equipment and up-to-date missile systems with a longer range are on our agenda, he added.

He further stressed that the Air Defense Force unit of the Iranian Army updates and prepares itself and increases its power in different fields including the field of drones, radars, and information-gathering systems.

A lot of equipment is ready to join the combat section of the Air Defense Force, and there might be a joining ceremony for the joining of new equipment during Air Defense Week, according to him.

"We are 100% self-sufficient and we are not dependent on foreign equipment, and the security of our air borders is not dependent on foreign countries."

