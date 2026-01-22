Riots crossed line from protest to regime change in Iran

Speaking in comments on Wednesday, Pezeshkian said the authorities are examining all aspects of the recent unrest in the country in order to identify root causes and correct internal shortcomings, but emphasized that, from a certain point onward, the developments were no longer merely protests and had turned into a project aimed at regime change.

Referring to the responsibility of the medical community in explaining realities to public opinion, Pezeshkian wondered where in the world, during protests, ambulances, emergency vehicles and fire trucks are attacked, or police forces are directly targeted.

He noted that an examination of statistics related to fatalities and hospitalizations during the recent incidents and unrest shows that a significant portion of these consequences stemmed from social factors, many of which could have been prevented.

The president said physicians can play a very effective role in this field, as some of those involved were facing issues such as psychological trauma, mental health disorders, unemployment, and social deprivation.

Pezeshkian underlined that preventing such incidents is far more important to him than dealing with perpetrators after riots and disorder have already occurred. He added that organizing and addressing mental health and social disorder in society is even more important than many costly medical treatments, including surgical interventions.

The president described any measure that helps reduce tensions, prevent the spread of violence, and avoid the deepening of social divides from a mental health perspective as fundamentally important.

He stressed that doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers can make a major contribution in this regard, and said all capacities of the country’s health system must be mobilized.

MNA/TSN