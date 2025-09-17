Iran slams US meddling statement on its internal affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has condemned the US Department of State’s statement—issued on the occasion of the anniversary of the September 2022 riot in Iran—as an explicit instance of America’s hostile and criminal interference in Iran’s internal affairs, describing it as rife with hypocrisy, deceit, and insolence.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry stressed that no rational and patriotic Iranian believes the claim of friendship and sympathy by a regime with a long record of meddling in Iran’s affairs and committing various crimes against Iranians—from the disgraceful coup of August 19, 1953, to complicity with the Saddam during the imposed war era and the use of chemical weapons against the Iranians; from the downing of the Iranian passenger plane in 1988 to the imposition of cruel sanctions; and from collaboration with the Zionist regime in attacks on nuclear facilities and the assassination of scientists, to the killing of Iranian women, children, and secuity forces during last June’s criminal aggression.

The Ministry added that the United States, as the biggest supporter of the occupying and genocidal Zionist regime—which, in less than two years, has massacred more than 65,000 innocent people, mostly women and children—and as a government where racism and racial discrimination are part of its political and governing culture, has absolutely no legitimacy to comment on the lofty concept of human rights.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized that the vigilant and insightful people of Iran judge the American politicians’ human rights claims in light of their hypocritical and criminal conduct across the world, especially in West Asia. "They will never forget nor forgive the savage crimes, illegal interventions, and ongoing hostilities of the US ruling establishment against our country."

MNA/6592073