Israeli ammo found in children killed during Iran riots

According to a report by Russian TASS news agency citing a source in Iran, one of the victims was an eight-year-old girl from Isfahan who was killed while accompanying her family during routine daily activities.

“The case involved an 8-year-old girl from Isfahan who, during recent unrest, went shopping with her family and was fatally wounded by terrorist gunshots to the stomach, chin, and back of the head. Forensic examination showed that the bullets were Israeli military-grade,” the source said.

The source also detailed the killing of a three-year-old child in Kermanshah who was shot in the back while returning home with her father after buying baby formula and cold medicine at a pharmacy.

MNA