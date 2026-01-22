In a post on his X account on Thursday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “All Iranians grieve their loved ones and rebuild what has been destroyed by terrorists, another threat looms: the final failure of diplomacy. An all-out confrontation will certainly be messy, ferocious, and drag on far, far longer than the fantasy timelines that Israel and its proxies are trying to peddle to the White House.”

Iran’s message to President Trump is clear: The US has tried every conceivable hostile act, from sanctions and cyber assaults to outright military attack-and, most recently, it clearly fanned a major terrorist operation-all of which failed. It is time to think differently. Try respect, Araghchi emphasized.

“My op-ed in the Wall Street Journal,” he added.

Addressing the recent domestic unrest, Araghchi slammed the "distorted narratives" prevalent in Western media.

He clarified that while legitimate economic protests were initially recognized by the government, they were hijacked by a "callous and horrific" foreign plot designed to trigger US intervention.

He said that Trump’s public warnings targeting Iran served as a direct incentive for terrorist cells to pursue a strategy of "maximum bloodshed" to force a US entry into the war on behalf of Israel.

Citing former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s own admissions regarding Mossad’s infiltration of Iranian streets, Araghchi noted that security forces faced coordinated, large-scale armed attacks by masked terrorists using rifles and handguns.

