Iran’s iron, steel exports up 27% in 9 months: ISPA

Iran’s steel and iron exports between March 21 and December 22, 2025, indicated a 27 percent increase, compared to the last year’s corresponding period, the report noted.

In this period, export of semi-finished steel products, including billet, bloom, and slab, has registered a 24 percent growth in terms of value, the association added.

Totally, exports of steel and iron products have shown a 27 percent growth in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year, compared to the same period last year, ISPA highlighted.

MA/6724272