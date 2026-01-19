  1. Economy
Iran’s iron, steel exports up 27% in 9 months: ISPA

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) has reported that the country’s exports of steel and iron in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2025) registered a 27 percent growth.

Iran’s steel and iron exports between March 21 and December 22, 2025, indicated a 27 percent increase, compared to the last year’s corresponding period, the report noted.

In this period, export of semi-finished steel products, including billet, bloom, and slab, has registered a 24 percent growth in terms of value, the association added.

Totally, exports of steel and iron products have shown a 27 percent growth in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year, compared to the same period last year, ISPA highlighted.

