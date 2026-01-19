Over 40k tons of citrus exported from Mazandaran prov.

Head of Agricultural Jihad Organization of Mazandaran province Asadollah Teymouri stated that more than 3,500 shipments of citrus fruits and kiwi fruits were exported to foreign countries in the current year.

These citrus and kiwi fruits were exported to the countries including India, Eurasia and Persian Gulf littoral states, he noted.

He went on to say that 488 shipments, weighing 10,953 tons, were exported to India while 842 shipments, as weigh as 17,725 tons, were exported to other countries.

Totally, 1,330 shipments of kiwi fruit, weighing 28,678 tons, were exported to the foreign target markets in this period, Teymouri noted.

