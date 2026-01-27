Iran’s crude output, exports reported 1.1% growth in H1: CBI)

According to CBI, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) has shown a considerable growth between March 21 and September 22, 2024, but GDP in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to September 22, 2025) showed a slight decrease.

In general, Iran’s production and export of crude oil has shown a 1.1 percent growth from March 21 to September 22, 2025 in spite of the economic recession and US sanctions imposed against the country.

Given the general situation of economy, the studies indicate that the county has faced a considerable decrease in economic growth and recession, compared to the last year’s corresponding period, CBI added.

MA/6732921