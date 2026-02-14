  1. Economy
Feb 14, 2026, 1:49 PM

Iran’s steel exports surpass $6.5 billion in 10 months: ISPA

Iran’s steel exports surpass $6.5 billion in 10 months: ISPA

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Iran exported $6.5 billion worth of steel and iron products in the 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2025), showing a 22% growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), 20 million tons of iron ore pellet and concentrate were exported from the country between March 21, 2025 and January 22, 2026, registering a 68 and 28 percent growth, respectively compared to the same period last year.

About $563 million worth of various types of steel sheets has been exported from the country in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, indicating a 132 percent growth as compared to the same period last year, ISPA added.

MA/6748419

News ID 241774
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News