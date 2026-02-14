Iran’s steel exports surpass $6.5 billion in 10 months: ISPA

According to the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), 20 million tons of iron ore pellet and concentrate were exported from the country between March 21, 2025 and January 22, 2026, registering a 68 and 28 percent growth, respectively compared to the same period last year.

About $563 million worth of various types of steel sheets has been exported from the country in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, indicating a 132 percent growth as compared to the same period last year, ISPA added.

MA/6748419