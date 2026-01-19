Iran imports $835m precious metals from Turkey in H1

The total value of the trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey between March 21 and September 22, 2025 hit $7.42 billion, which is equivalent to 13.2 percent of Iran’s total foreign trade value.

Given the above issue, Turkey has maintained its place at Iran’s 3rd foreign trade partner.

According to the statistics, Iran exported $2.718 billion worth of products to neighboring Turkey and imported $4.324 billion products into the country in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 and September 22, 2025).

In this period, Iran exported $38 million pistachios, $25 million concentrate and fruit juices, $18 million flowers and plants, $12 million fresh watermelon and also $10 million conserve and compote to neighboring Turkey.

