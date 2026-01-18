US war against Iran more brutal than its wars in Iraq, Syria

He made the remarks in his meeting with visiting Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Tehran on Sunday, emphasizing that recent US terrorist war waged against Iran was more violent than the wars in neighboring Iraq and Syria.

Under such circumstances, the brave Iranian security and intelligence forces managed to arrest ringleaders of the recent foreign-backed rioters swiftly.

Ghalibaf pointed to the aspects of amicable relations between Iran and Iraq, especially in the fields of trade exchanges and infrastructural communications, adding that the deeper the relations between Iranian and Iraqi nations, the more positive effects it will have on cohesion between Islamic and Arab countries.

What is pursued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to prevent regional countries from being independent and strong, he said, adding that Israeli regime is always trying to take away the independence and power of countries, and also to sow seeds of discord and divisions among the regional countries in particular.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian parliament speaker pointed to the recent terrorist riots in Iran and other cities and provinces of the country, stressing that US President Trump vividly supported rioters and promised to help them [terrorists] in Iran but the unity and amity of the noble nation of Islamic Iran foiled all plots and conspiracies orchestrated by US and Israeli regime against the country.

Emphasizing that Islamic and regional countries should know that even a slight retreat from the Zionist regime will mean the gradual weakening of all Islamic countries and ultimately the Islamic Ummah, Ghalibad stated that what they [US and Israel] did in Syria and Iraq is solid evidence of the said claim.

Iraqi foreign minister, for his part, said that security of Iran and Iraq is important for the security of the region, so that security of the two countries is fundamentally intertwined.

Iraq attaches great importance to its relations with Iran in all areas, Fuad Hussein added.

MA/6724330