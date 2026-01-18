  1. Politics
Jan 18, 2026, 10:19 AM

Iran, Iraq set for strategic talks during FM Hussein visit

Iran, Iraq set for strategic talks during FM Hussein visit

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – In a key diplomatic engagement, the foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq are set to meet in Tehran to coordinate on pressing regional issues.

Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the upcoming visit of Fuad Hussein, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, to Tehran.

According to Baghaei, during this visit, the Iraqi Foreign Minister will meet with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and some other senior officials of the country.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted that during Hussein's visit, discussions will be held regarding Iran-Iraq bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

MNA

News ID 240873

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News