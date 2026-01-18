Iran, Iraq set for strategic talks during FM Hussein visit

Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the upcoming visit of Fuad Hussein, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, to Tehran.

According to Baghaei, during this visit, the Iraqi Foreign Minister will meet with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and some other senior officials of the country.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted that during Hussein's visit, discussions will be held regarding Iran-Iraq bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

MNA