Iraq's foreign minister to visit Tehran for key talks

Fuad Hussein, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, will meet and hold talks with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during his visit to Tehran on Sunday.

This visit is set to take place after Fuad Hussein hosted Vahid Jalalzadeh, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular and Parliamentary Affairs, in Baghdad last Tuesday.

During that meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of developing and strengthening joint cooperation to serve mutual interests and enhance stability in the region.

Diplomats from the two countries also exchanged views on the necessity of activating the activities of the Iran-Iraq Consular Affairs Committee and preparing for its upcoming session in Baghdad to resolve consular issues and facilitate matters for citizens of both countries.

In that meeting, Jalalzadeh provided Fuad Hussein with a report on the latest developments in the Islamic Republic of Iran, including recent unrest in some cities.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister also emphasized the importance of continued joint cooperation to support regional stability.

