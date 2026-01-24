  1. Politics
Jan 24, 2026, 4:52 PM

Ghalibaf:

US, Zionists defeated in ISIL terror-like war in 48 hrs

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said about the recent foreign-orchestrated riots that the US and Zionist regime were beaten in less than 48 hours during that war of ISIL-like terrorism.

Speaking in a ceremony on Saturday, Ghalibaf pointed to the recent peaceful protests turned to riots by US and Zionist regime operatives in the country, saying that the terrorist war was much like ISIL-terrorism.

He added that the terrorists were a bunch of anti-religious brutal terrorists went on a rampage in cities across the nation in a cooardinated move, but the Iranian security forces, including Basij, IRGC and Law Enforcement dealt a heavy blow to them  and defeated them in less than 48 hours.

He pointed to the anniversary of national Guardian (Guard) day, which is observed on birthday anniversary of Imam Hussein, saying that "Not only does the IRGC protects the country's security, it is the guardian of the country's national and religious identity, independence, and dignity."

He recalled late Imam Khomeini and said that "the country would cease to exist had it not been for the IRGC."

