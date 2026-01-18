Trump selling seats on Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ for $1bn

Earlier this week, the White House formally launched Phase Two of the US-backed peace initiative for Gaza and established the so-called ‘Board of Peace’ to oversee the reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave.

The charter outlining the board’s structure and membership terms was reportedly circulated with invitations sent to dozens of world leaders, asking them to join the panel.

“Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman,” the document states, RT reported, quoting Israeli media outlets. “The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force.”

“This Board will be one of a kind; there has never been anything like it!” Trump said in a copy of the invitation shared by Argentinian President Javier Milei. According to media reports, other leaders invited to join include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The charter makes no specific mention of Gaza, fueling speculation that Trump is seeking to create an alternative to the UN and extend its authority to other flashpoints. It describes the body as “an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.”

Trump named himself as the chairman of the new body’s Executive Board, which features a controversial roster of diplomats, financiers, and political allies. The most prominent appointees are former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and the president’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner.

Most of the objectives set out in Trump’s 20-point Gaza framework have yet to be fully implemented on the ground. The initial phase focused on halting hostilities, facilitating captive exchanges, easing humanitarian access, reopening the Rafah crossing with Egypt, and enabling a partial Israeli withdrawal.

As the second stage gets underway, Trump has renewed calls for the demilitarization of Hamas and the transfer of power to the newly-created National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

