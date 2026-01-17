  1. Politics
Jan 17, 2026, 11:50 AM

Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss regional stability in phone call

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Amidst regional tensions, the foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan reaffirm their commitment to dialogue and stability.

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a phone conversation on Saturday.

During the conversation, the two sides exchanged views on the current situation in Iran and wider regional developments.

The Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressing hope for the preservation of peace and stability, emphasized the necessity for calm and the avoidance of tension in the region.

The two sides also agreed to continue bilateral consultations and dialogues on matters of mutual interest.

