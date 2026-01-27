Malaysia warns US amid rising tensions in West Asia

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed grave concern over mounting tensions between the United States and Iran, warning that the growing concentration of military assets and increasingly absolutist rhetoric risk pushing an already volatile situation towards open conflict.

He said that any confrontation between Washington and Tehran would have repercussions across West Asia, The Malaysian Reserve reported.

“No strategic interest could justify such human and material devastation that such conflict would entail,” he posted on Facebook.

Anwar stressed that the imperative of peace must prevail over all other considerations, urging all parties to step back from the brink and recommit to diplomacy with seriousness and urgency, using all channels of communication to the fullest.

He called on both countries to fully utilize their communication channels to prevent a full-scale conflict

MA/PR