Senior Iranian military official visits wounded forces

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Iran’s armed forces chief of staff visited wounded police and security forces in Tehran hospitals following terrorist attacks earlier this month.

Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, visited several medical centers in Tehran on Friday. During the visit, he met with wounded security personnel injured in the terrorist incidents that occurred on January 8 and 9 riots.

Major General Mousavi was briefed on the latest medical conditions and treatment processes of the injured personnel.

He also conveyed the Supreme greetings of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, to the wounded security forces and their families.

