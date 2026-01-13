Iran’s Army prepared for any enemy’s threats: Gen. Hatami

Speaking in a conference among managers of the Foundation to Preserve and Safeguard Sacred Defense Works and Values on Tuesday, he stated that all units of the Army Force have upgraded their readiness after the 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran which is proportionate to the enemies’ threats.

The 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran is a unique and special experience for the Iranian armed forces, he said, adding that no country in the world has such an experience to enter a war with the occupying regime of Israel which is equipped with the world’s most modern warfare technology.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Hatami pointed to the combat power of the Iranian armed forces, emphasizing that the country’s Army Force has promoted its combat capabilities more than that of 12-day war's period.

The threat of the Israeli regime against the Islamic Iran is actual, so, the Army Force has taken the threat of occupying regime of Israel more seriously.

Iran’s Army Force has fully been prepared to counter Israeli threats which cannot be compared to the period of 12-day war, General Hatami underlined.

He then pointed to the hybrid war waged by enemies of the country for disrupting the security in the society, noting that enemy of the country with its predetermined goals turned the peaceful protests in the country into the riots which was suppressed at the initiative taken by the security and disciplinary forces.

The chief commander of Iran’s Army Force hailed the epic presence of noble nation of Islamic Iran on Day 22 (National Unity Rally) held in Enghelab Square of Tehran on Monday, stating that the country’s army forces will make their utmost efforts to foil conspiracies and plots waged by enemy against the country.

