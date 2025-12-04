Iran's Army constantly strengthening defense capabilities

According to Mehr News Agency, during a visit to the Army Headquarters, members of the Iranian Parliament's Budget and Planning Commission met with Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami. Hatami stated that the hostility of global arrogance led by the US. and Israel toward Iran has been long-standing, dating back to the very early days of the 1979 Revolution. He emphasized that as Iran progressed, the scope, depth, and intensity of this hostility increased.

Referring to the recent 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime on Iran, Hatami said that while Iran was engaged in negotiations with the United States, it was subjected to a brutal attack by Israel with US support and coordination. The Israeli regime aimed to destroy Iran’s nuclear, missile, and air defense capabilities and targeted military commanders, ultimately seeking to undermine the Islamic Establishment and the country itself. However, due to the strategic guidance of the Leader, the replacement of commanders, the strength of the armed forces, and the insight of the Iranian people, the enemy failed and requested a ceasefire, he said.

Hatami stated, “We emerged victorious because the enemy failed to achieve its objectives.” He stressed that Israel remains an existential threat, but Iran has never paused in advancing its defensive power, always prioritizing strengthening its military capabilities.

He expressed gratitude for the decisive role of the Iranian people in preserving national security and reiterated that the country's Armed Forces stand ready to defend the Islamic Establishment at all costs. Hatami underscored that any harm to the Islamic Establishment equates to a blow to Iran’s independence and territorial integrity.

The meeting also included discussions with Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Chief of Staff and Coordinating Deputy of the Army, and other senior military and parliamentary officials who shared insights on strengthening national defense and security.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran while Washington and Tehran were in a process of nuclear negotiations. The Israeli attack triggered a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

MNA/6677684