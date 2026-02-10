Iran’s diplomatic power stems from armed forces' capabilities

He made his remarks in a meeting with Iran’s Army Force Commander Major General Amir Hatami and senior commanders of the Army forces on the occasion of 47th glorious victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution, where he stressed that Iran’s owes its powers in the field of diplomacy to the high capablities of the country’s armed forces.

Senior commanders of the Iranian Army, led by Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami, paid a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran to discuss coordination between the military and the diplomatic apparatus in safeguarding Iran’s sovereignty and national security.

Major General Hatami, accompanied by a group of senior Army commanders, attended a joint session with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and exchanged views on the concerted efforts of the military field and diplomacy in defending Iran’s foundations and safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and national security.

Araghchi welcomed the presence of top brass of the Army at the Foreign Ministry, expressing appreciation for the sacrifices and dedication of the Armed Forces in defending Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He described the coordination between diplomacy and the military field in protecting national security as a divine blessing born of a sense of national responsibility and a guarantor of the country’s victory against all the foreign conspiracies.

The Iranian foreign minister also referred to his ministry’s approach to advancing Iran’s foreign policy objectives with strength in various arenas, including nuclear negotiations, and briefed the Army commander and his accompanying delegation on the issues discussed during the Muscat meeting on February 6.

MNA/6745162