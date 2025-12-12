Iran move down in FIFA Futsal Women’s World Rankings

Brazil stretched their lead atop the Ranking following their emphatic triumph at the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025, which ran from Nov. 21 to Dec. 7, Tehran Times reported.

Iran lost to Brazil and Italy and defeated Panama in the inaugural edition.

The year will conclude with Brazil also atop the FIFA Futsal Men’s World Ranking. The six-time world champions have extended their advantage slightly over 2nd-ranked Portugal and 3rd-ranked Spain, with the leading seven nations remaining unchanged. The only movement in the top 10 has seen Ukraine (now 8th) and Kazakhstan (now 9th) swap places, while further down, Poland (19th, up 3) and Vietnam (20th, up 6) have each entered the top 20 – in the Vietnamese’s case, for the first time.

