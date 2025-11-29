  1. Sports
Iran lose to Italy in Futsal Women’s World Cup

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – Iranian women's futsal team lost to Italy 3-1 in the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup on Saturday to fail to advance to the quarter-final stage.

Italy came from behind to beat Iran and secure a FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal.

Goalkeeper Farzaneh Tavasoli fired Iran ahead, promoting Italy to lay siege to their opponents’ goal, fifa.com reported.

Tavasoli kept them at bay time and time again, but two goals in quick succession catapulted the Azzurre into the lead. Adrieli Berte got the first with a delightful dink, and Bruno Borges scrambled home the second. Gaby Vanelli then punished Iran’s use of the fly goalkeeper by striking home from distance to seal victory.

Francesca Salvatore’s side will now play Portugal on Tuesday for the right to face the Argentina-Colombia winners in the semi-finals.

The 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup is underway at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines. 

Iranian women's team were in Group D of the world cup along with Brazil, Panama and Italy.

The Iranian women's team beat Panama 6-2 but lost to Brazil and Italy in the group to finish the tournament with a victory.

