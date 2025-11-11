  1. Sports
Iran defeat Morocco in futsal final of Islamic Games

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – Iran claimed the gold medal in the men's futsal tournament at the Islamic Solidarity Games Riyadh 2025 after beating Morocco 5-0 on Tuesday.

Iran claimed the gold medal after demolishing Morocco 5-0 in Riyadh on Tuesday. 

From the very start, the Iranian team showed total control — fast transitions, sharp passes, and clinical finishing.

