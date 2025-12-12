Ankara concerned after Turkish ship struck in Ukrainian port

The ministry stated that the crew and drivers had been evacuated, and no Turkish citizens were reported injured, Xinhua reported. It added that Türkiye's consulate general in Odesa was monitoring the situation and providing support.

Ankara reiterated its concerns about the Russia-Ukraine conflict spreading into the Black Sea. It called for measures to prevent escalation, including suspending attacks targeting navigation safety, as well as energy and port infrastructure.

The vessel, the M/V CENK T, operated by Cenk Denizcilik, was hit by a ballistic missile around 1600 local time (1400 GMT) after berthing at the Chornomorsk terminal, the operator confirmed. The ship operates on the Karasu-Odesa route carrying trucks.

The strike sparked a fire in the bow section, which was quickly extinguished by tugboats, port firefighting teams, and the ship's crew. The company said the damage appeared limited to material losses, with no injuries among the crew or truck drivers.

Ukrainian authorities said the ship was targeted by "a Russian attack." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted photos showing a large fire aboard a ship in Chornomorsk port, with firefighters tackling the blaze. He accused the Russian side of continuing to "destroy normal life in Ukraine."

There was no immediate comment from the Russian side.

