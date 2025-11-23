Iran lose to Brazil at 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup

Meanwhile, Italy overwhelmed Panama 17-0, setting an early tournament record for the largest

Ana Luiz finally broke the deadlock with a neat finish in the final five minutes of the first half, and Debora Vanin doubled Brazil’s lead in the 17th minute.

In the second half, Emilly completed a brace, scoring in the 21st and 24th minutes to seal the win, Tehran Times reported.

Masha Kamali pulled one back for Iran in the 25th minute.

Italy and Brazil sit atop Group D with three points each, but Italy leads on goal difference (+17 vs. Brazil’s +3).

Brazil will now encounter Italy in a blockbuster battle on Wednesday, while Iran will play Panama.

MNA