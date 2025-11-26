Iran women’s futsal team defeats Panama in World Cup

The Iranian women's team beat Panama 6-2.

The victory came after the Iranian side's 4-1 defeat against powerful Brazil in the first game in Group D of the tournament.

Iran is in Group D along with Italy, Brazil, and Panama.

Italy also demolished Panama in its first match 17-0.

The Iranian national team will face Italy in the final match of the Group on Saturday, November 29.

The 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup is underway at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines.

