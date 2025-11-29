Iran picked to two principal policy-making bodies of UNIDO

UNIDO, one of the specialized agencies in the UN based in Vienna with 168 members, took the decision on behalf of the Asia-Pacific Group during the 21st session of the organization’s General Conference in the capital of Saudi Arabia, this week.

Iran was proposed for the IDB and PCB membership in the Riyadh meeting that brought together member and observer countries of the UNIDO, as well as participants and representatives from regional, international, and specialized institutions related to sustainable industrial development.

The UNIDO General Conference is considered the main pillar responsible for making fundamental decisions regarding the organization’s strategies, policies, and guidelines.

The IDB is composed of 53 Member States elected for a four-year term on a rotational basis. Iran, along with five other countries from the Asia-Pacific region, would serve the body until the end of 2029.

Iran was also re-elected as a member of the PBC for a period of two years until the end of 2027. This committee serves as the supervisory body of UNIDO in the field of formulating and implementing policies and guidelines related to the organization’s finances and budgets.

MNA