Zanjan to host Iran-Turkey trade and investment exhibition

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – The Director General of Industry, Mine, and Trade of Zanjan Province announced that the Iran-Turkey International Trade and Investment Exhibition will be held in Zanjan Province later this year.

Amirali Mosayebi stated that the event aims to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between Zanjan Province and Turkey. The exhibition, officially licensed by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, will take place in February 2026 at the Caspian International Exhibition Center in Zanjan.

Mosayebi emphasized that the event will serve as a dynamic platform to showcase industrial, production, and service capacities, enhance export potential, and elevate Zanjan’s position in regional and international trade development.

He noted that exports from Zanjan to Turkey have grown steadily in recent years, with over half of the province’s total exports currently directed to the Turkish market.

He added that the exhibition will provide an important opportunity for manufacturers, exporters, investors, and business leaders from both countries to establish direct connections, explore joint ventures, and promote technology exchange in a structured and productive framework.

