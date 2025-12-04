Iran launches military drill in West Azarbaijan province

According to Mehr News Agency, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched the military exercise, named after Martyr Mehdi Rabbani, aiming to enhance internal security and boost the readiness of Basij forces in West Azarbaijan province.

The drill commenced under the command of Brigadier General Taghi Najmi, deputy commander of the West Azarbaijan IRGC. Scheduled to take place over two days on December 4-5, the exercise will be conducted across all counties of West Azarbaijan.

Brigadier General Najmi highlighted that the objectives of the exercise include maintaining national cohesion, internal stability, and security, while also raising the morale and preparedness of Iran’s paramilitary Basij forces.

The nationwide scope of the exercise underscores Iran’s commitment to strengthening domestic defense capabilities and rapid operational readiness.

