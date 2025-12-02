Over 10 countries took part in anti-terrorism drill in Iran

Speaking in a news conference in Tehran on Tuesday, Brigadier General Vali Madani stated that the Ground Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) is hosting the Sahand-2025 joint anti-terrorism exercise with members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Shabestar County, East Azarbaijan province which will run for five days.

The countries including Belarus, Iran, India, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are participating in the exercise, and Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iraq are present at the exercise as guests, he said, adding that high-ranking security and military officials from the member countries are also present, including 20 security officials, 60 chiefs of staff and 40 commanders of operational units.

General Madani pointed out that Sahand-2025 Joint Counter-Terrorism Exercise is held in Iran after 12-day Israeli imposed war against the country and for that, this exercise is of paramount importance.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) is known as the architect of counter-terrorism in the world and is always ready to cooperate with other countries in the relevant field, the general emphasized.

The IRGC commander noted, “Today, terrorism is a global threat that knows no boundaries. One of the outcomes of this exercise is to improve the knowledge of commanders of different countries in the field of counter-terrorism. Another goal of this exercise is to create synergy to combat terrorism, and to interact and cooperate with member states in combating terrorism.”

Regional cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is very important for Iran, he emphasized.

