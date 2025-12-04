IRGC Navy launches military drill in Persian Gulf

According to Mehr News Agency, the IRGC Navy on Thursday began its “Eghtedar” military exercise in the Persian Gulf, emphasizing what officials described as full intelligence and situational awareness across the maritime zone.

This drill, dedicated to the memory of Martyr Haj Mohammad Nazeri, showcases the IRGC Navy’s readiness, resilience, and commitment to confronting any potential threat.

According to IRGC officials, the exercise highlights the courage and defensive preparedness of Iran’s naval forces and reflects ongoing efforts to enhance deterrence and operational capability in the Persian Gulf.

MNA